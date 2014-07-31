FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NZ's Hellaby writes down value of shoe businesses
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NZ's Hellaby writes down value of shoe businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - NZ’s Hellaby Holdings Ltd

* To write down goodwill in shoe businesses by NZ$26.9 million ($22.85 million)

* Write off follows two years of below-expectation performance

* Net profit before the goodwill write off still seen in line with or to slightly exceed around NZ$25 million

* Goodwill write off better reflects market conditions and performance

* Because write-down non-cash, won’t affect final dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1770 New Zealand Dollars)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.