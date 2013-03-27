FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Hellaby Holdings raises NZ$40 mln in share issue
#Financials
March 27, 2013 / 2:19 AM / 5 years ago

NZ's Hellaby Holdings raises NZ$40 mln in share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand investment company Hellaby Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that it had raised NZ$40 million ($34 million) through an issue of new shares.

It said it had sold 13.33 million shares at NZ$3.00 each, an 8.8 percent discount to the last traded price of NZ$3.29 before the stock was placed on a trading halt.

The shares were placed with institutional investors, and the company will offer existing shareholders the chance to subscribe for shares to raise another NZ$10 million.

Hellaby Holdings said the money raised will be used to fund future growth.

It has investments in an industrial services company, shoe shops, automotive parts suppliers, and a packaging company.

$1=NZ$1.19 Gyles Beckford

