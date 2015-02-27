FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus's Hellenic Bank posts 118.6 mln 2014 loss, provisions up
February 27, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Cyprus's Hellenic Bank posts 118.6 mln 2014 loss, provisions up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank posted a net loss of 118.6 million euros ($133 million) in 2014, the lender said on Friday, saying it had raised its provisions by 47.5 percent.

The bank, which had recorded a 190.9 million euro loss in 2013, said its operating profit before provisions amounted to 157.8 million euros last year, up 22 percent. It made a net profit in the fourth quarter, it said.

Cypriot banks are struggling with a surge in non-performing loans, partly because of a change in definition introduced by the island’s central bank in 2013, and a recession which has pushed unemployment to above 15 percent. ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)

