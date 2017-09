Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hellenic Fabrics SA :

* 9-Month turnover at 3.89 million euros versus 16.9 million euros year ago

* 9-Month EBITDA loss at 3.68 million euros versus 9.42 million euros year ago

* 9-Month net loss at 9 million euros versus 14.31 million euros year ago

* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2014 at 3.2 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Says is in ongoing talks with creditors to restructure its debt

