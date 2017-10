NICOSIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank posted a net loss of 99.5 million euros ($133 million) last year, hit by a 70 percent writedown in its Greek sovereign debt holdings, the bank said on Tuesday.

Hellenic said its operating profit excluding the Greek impairment and provisions rose 47 percent to 132.56 million euros. It had made a net profit of 9.19 million euros in 2010. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)