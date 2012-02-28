FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cyprus's Hellenic Bank swings to loss on Greek debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Second Cypriot bank to announce full-year loss on Greece

* Hellenic incorporates 70 pct Greek writedown (Adds detail)

NICOSIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Hellenic Bank posted a net loss of 99.5 million euros ($133 million) last year, hit by a 70 percent writedown on its Greek sovereign debt holdings, the bank said on Tuesday.

Hellenic said its operating profit excluding the Greek impairment and other provisions rose 47 percent to 132.56 million euros, compared with a net profit of 9.19 million euros in 2010.

Last week the island’s largest lender, Bank of Cyprus , announced a 1 billion euro loss for 2011 after taking a 60 percent writedown on Greek sovereign debt.

Hellenic, in which the Church of Cyprus holds a sizeable stake, is the least exposed among the three major Cypriot banks to Greek government debt, holding an estimated 110 million euros in such bonds. The size of the writedown was 77 million euros, Hellenic said.

A third Cypriot bank, Marfin Popular, is scheduled to announce its results by Wednesday morning. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)

