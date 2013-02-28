FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hellenic Bank posts 21.9 mln euro full-year loss
February 28, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 5 years

Hellenic Bank posts 21.9 mln euro full-year loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cypriot group Hellenic Bank posted a 2012 loss of 21.9 million euros ($29 million), compared with a loss of 99.5 million in 2011, and said it was facing a growing downturn at home from non-performing loans.

The bank, in which the Church of Cyprus is a major shareholder, said on Thursday it had increased its provisions on loan impairment 14 percent, and recorded a 45 percent increase in net non-performing loans.

Hellenic is the third-largest Cypriot commercial bank, and the only one of the three which has not sought state aid for exposure to a writedown in Greek government bond values in 2011 and early 2012. ($1 = 0.7628 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)

