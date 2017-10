ATHENS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s government has postponed to next week a decision on how to wind down troubled state lender Hellenic Postbank after international lenders asked to study the bank’s business plan, a banker close to the matter said on Friday.

“The (EU/IMF) troika asked for a few days to assess the business plan of the ‘good’ bank,” the banker said, referring to the bank’s healthy assets that are expected to be run as a standalone entity.