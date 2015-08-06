FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's OTE post Q2 net loss, books one-off cost
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 6, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's OTE post Q2 net loss, books one-off cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE on Thursday posted a second quarter loss due to the one-off cost of a voluntary redundancy scheme and weak performance at its foreign operations.

OTE, which is 40 percent owned and managed by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, said the loss came in at 3.6 million euros ($3.9. million) in the second quarter, versus a profit of 69.3 million in the same period last year.

OTE said it booked a 75 million euros cost for a voluntary redundancy scheme which was completed at the end of June.

The company reiterated its target for free cash flow of 0.5 billion euros this year.

1 US dollar = 0.9167 euro Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.