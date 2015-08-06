UPDATE 3-Revenues hold up at Greek telecoms group OTE despite crisis

* Q2 net loss 3.6 mln euros

* Sales stabilise, Greek pay-TV, fixed-line business grows

* Says investment will help it contend with Greek financial crisis (Updates with closing price, comments from CEO)

By Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - OTE, Greece’s biggest telecoms operator, posted a second-quarter loss on Thursday, hit by the one-off costs of a voluntary redundancy scheme, but said its domestic business was holding up relatively well despite the economic crisis.

Shares in the company, which is 40 percent owned by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, closed up 9.28 percent at 7.77 euros after the company reported little change in its domestic revenues in the quarter.

OTE also said continued investment would help it deal with the adverse impacts of the crisis and it was still expecting to generate free cashflow close to 500 million euros this year, but only if the current restrictions on using cash are lifted.

Greece last month imposed capital controls to stave off a collapse of its banking system and stay afloat in the euro. This was taking a toll on consumer spending in a country which is sinking into recession again and where a quarter of its working population is unemployed.

But OTE said it had its best quarterly performance for revenues since 2008, as its fast growing pay-TV business and its high-speed broadband services attracted new subscribers.

“The positive thing is that revenues from the Greek business are stabilising and that free cash flow remained strong despite consumers’ reluctance to spend in the second quarter,” said Dimitris Birbos, an analyst at Investment Bank of Greece.

“The question now is whether these positive trends will continue for the rest of the year and what impact the capital controls will have on demand for its services.”

Greek mobile revenues in Greece fell 3.1 percent in the quarter to 303.1 million euros but combined fixed and mobile revenues were down just 1 percent.

Meanwhile the job cuts were made under the latest of several voluntary redundancy schemes the company has undertaken since 2012 in its continuing effort to cut costs to better compete with smaller rivals.

Overall OTE reported a net loss of 3.6 million euros ($3.9. million) in the quarter, having made a profit of 69.3 million in the same period last year.

The voluntary redundancy scheme, costing 75 million euros, was completed at the end of June. Excluding this and other costs, the company had a profit of 47 million euros.

Group revenue was up 0.3 percent at 953.5 million euros, with total mobile and fixed line revenues in Greece down a combined 1.1 percent at 677.3 million euros.

Revenues in Romania were up 1.6 percent at 255.5 euros but in Albania were down nearly 14.8 percent at 17.3 million euros.

“Our path towards stabilisation in the coming months will be largely dependent on the environment in our home country,” said OTE’s CEO and Chairman Michael Tsamaz, adding that “international operations will remain under intense competitive pressure.”

Asked in a conference call whether this competitive pressure abroad came from a lack of confidence in crisis-hit Greek companies, Tsamaz said it was from pricing, which was tight in the Western European market as a whole. (1 US dollar = 0.9167 euros) (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Greg Mahlich)