FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doughty Hanson preparing HellermannTyton float - report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Doughty Hanson preparing HellermannTyton float - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Private equity company Doughty Hanson is preparing to float manufacturing group HellermannTyton, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Doughty Hanson, which has owned HellermannTyton since 2005 when it bought the company for about 300 million pounds ($458 million), has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to work on the listing, Sky News said on its website.

London is a strong contender to host the flotation although Doughty Hanson is also expected to consider other locations, Sky News said.

Doughty Hanson’s decision to list the company comes after the private equity group twice failed to sell the company, though a sale, rather than a floatation, was not impossible, Sky News reported.

Sky News said the value Doughty Hanson was seeking from a floatation of HellermannTyton, whose products include cable ties, fasteners and tubing, was unclear.

Doughty Hanson declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.