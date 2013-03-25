FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HellermannTyton to price listing in lower half of range - sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

HellermannTyton to price listing in lower half of range - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton has narrowed the price range for its London listing to between 195 pence and 205 pence per share, two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

The company, owned by private equity firm Doughty Hanson, had originally set a price range of 190 pence to 235 pence per share for the sale of at least a 50 percent stake.

HellermannTyton has received enough orders for the shares on offer within the revised range, the sources said.

Order books on the initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to raise as much as 250 million pounds ($381 million), are due to close later on Monday and the company will make its market debut on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.