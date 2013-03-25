HellermannTyton to price listing in lower half of range - sources

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton has narrowed the price range for its London listing to between 195 pence and 205 pence per share, two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

The company, owned by private equity firm Doughty Hanson, had originally set a price range of 190 pence to 235 pence per share for the sale of at least a 50 percent stake.

HellermannTyton has received enough orders for the shares on offer within the revised range, the sources said.

Order books on the initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to raise as much as 250 million pounds ($381 million), are due to close later on Monday and the company will make its market debut on Tuesday.