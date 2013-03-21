FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HellermannTyton share sale gets strong demand - sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

HellermannTyton share sale gets strong demand - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton has received enough orders for the minimum number of shares on offer in its planned share sale, two people familiar with the matter said.

HellermannTyton, which is owned by private equity firm Doughty Hanson, plans to sell at least 50 percent of its stock in the London listing and will close the order books for the sale on Monday, the sources said, a day earlier than planned.

Last week, sources told Reuters the company had set a price range of 190 pence to 235 pence per share for the sale, which it expects will raise as much as 250 million pounds ($378.31 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.