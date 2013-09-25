FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Private equity owner to cut stake in HellermannTyton
September 25, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Private equity owner to cut stake in HellermannTyton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects value of placing in paragraph 2)

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cable equipment maker HellermannTyton’s private equity owner is to sell 20 percent of the company in a share placing, one of the bookrunners said in a statement on Wednesday.

Doughty Hanson is to place around 45 million shares - valued at 126.9 million pounds ($204 million) at Wednesday’s closing share price - in HellermannTyton, equating to about 21 percent of the company, Goldman Sachs, which is joint bookrunner alongside Morgan Stanley, said.

Doughty, which bought HellermannTyton in 2006, listed the maker of devices for fastening, fixing, identifying and protecting cables, on the London Stock Exchange in March.

The bookrunners have agreed to waive the Doughty Hanson Initial Public Offering lock up, which was set to expire on 29 September.

Numis Securites has been appointed lead manager for the placing. ($1 = 0.6224 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Chris Vellacott and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
