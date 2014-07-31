FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hellman & Friedman starts preparations for Scout24 IPO - sources
July 31, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Hellman & Friedman starts preparations for Scout24 IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Buyout group Hellman & Friedman has started preparations for a potential stock market listing of Scout24 just months after buying the German classified advertising group from Deutsche Telekom, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The private equity investor has chosen STJ Advisors to organise the process, in which Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are expected to act as so-called global coordinators with the help of Jefferies, JP Morgan and Barclays, they added.

Scout24, the advisors and Deutsche Telekom declined to comment, while STJ and Hellman & Friedman were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7467 Euros Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Arno Schuetze, Freya Berry and Alexander Hübner

