FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HelloFresh picks BAML banker Gaertner as new CFO - sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

HelloFresh picks BAML banker Gaertner as new CFO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Online meal preparation firm HelloFresh has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Christian Gaertner as its new Chief Financial Officer as the Berlin-based startup moves ahead with its plans for a stock market listing, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gaertner, who in 2011 joined Bank of America from Goldman Sachs and oversaw the bank’s equity capital markets business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will start at HelloFresh on October 1.

He will be tasked with organising the initial public offering, which is planned to take place later this year, the sources said.

HelloFresh, majority owned by Rocket Internet, declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.