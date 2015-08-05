FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Food delivery group HelloFresh prepares autumn flotation -sources
August 5, 2015

Food delivery group HelloFresh prepares autumn flotation -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Online food delivery group HelloFresh is preparing a stock market flotation in autumn as it seeks to benefit from buoyant equities markets, people familiar with the matter said.

Its owners including German e-commerce group Rocket Internet and Insight Venture Partners have mandated Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to organise the listing, the people said.

The IPO, which may take place as early as October may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), one of the people said.

The banks declined to comment, while Rocket Internet and Insight were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.9207 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
