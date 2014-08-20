FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Helvetia Holding to offer Nationale Suisse shareholders up to 1.3 million shares
August 20, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Helvetia Holding to offer Nationale Suisse shareholders up to 1.3 million shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to add the RIC of Nationale Suisse)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Aug 20 (Reuters) - Helvetia Holding AG : * To propose to shareholders to create authorised share capital of up to CHF

130,000 under exclusion of subscription rights * These additional shares (max. number 1.3 million) will be offered to the

shareholders of Nationale Suisse * Share component is key element of takeover offer;it offers shareholders of

Nationale Suisse access to future appreciation potential * Source text - bit.ly/1tkqc6z * Further company coverage

