BRIEF-Thai Hemaraj Land expects 2012 revenue to rise 40 pct
March 21, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 6 years

BRIEF-Thai Hemaraj Land expects 2012 revenue to rise 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise about 40 percent from a year earlier, Paopitaya Smutrakalin, director for investor relations, told reporters

* Raises its investment budget to 7.5 billion baht ($243.7 million) from 7 billion baht this year on expectations of more relocation of factories after flooding last year

* Expects first-quarter land sales to be higher than the roughly 400 rais sold a year earlier; keeps 2012 land sales target of 1,700 rais (680 acres)

$1 = 30.78 Baht Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate

