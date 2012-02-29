FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Hemaraj Land raises 2012 land sales target to 1,700 rais
February 29, 2012

BRIEF-Thai Hemaraj Land raises 2012 land sales target to 1,700 rais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 land sales target to 1,700 rais (680 acres) from 1,500 rais, the company said in a statement

* It reported a 62 percent drop in 2011 net profit of 537 million baht ($17.68 million)

* Earlier this month, the company told Reuters it expected strong demand for land and gains from its power business to give it a record net profit this year and is looking to expand in Southeast Asia.

$1 = 30.365 Baht Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Martin Petty

