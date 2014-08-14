FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Hemaraj cuts 2014 land sales forecast due to weak economy
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Hemaraj cuts 2014 land sales forecast due to weak economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl said on Thursday it cut its 2014 industrial land sales target by 25 percent to 1,200 rai (192 hectares) from 1,600 rai (256 hectares) due to the weak economy.

The industrial estate developer also cut its forecast for ready-built factory and logistic warehouse to 40,000 and 20,000 square meters of new take-up, it said in a statement.

Hemaraj runs several big industrial estates, home to factories for companies including Ford Motor and General Motors.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.