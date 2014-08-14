Thai Hemaraj cuts 2014 land sales forecast due to weak economy

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl said on Thursday it cut its 2014 industrial land sales target by 25 percent to 1,200 rai (192 hectares) from 1,600 rai (256 hectares) due to the weak economy.

The industrial estate developer also cut its forecast for ready-built factory and logistic warehouse to 40,000 and 20,000 square meters of new take-up, it said in a statement.

Hemaraj runs several big industrial estates, home to factories for companies including Ford Motor and General Motors.