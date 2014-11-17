FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai warehouse developer WHA to take over Hemaraj Land for $1.34 bln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 17, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Thai warehouse developer WHA to take over Hemaraj Land for $1.34 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thai warehouse developer WHA Corp said on Monday it planned to acquire industrial land developer Hemaraj Land and Development PCL to create the country’s largest factory and warehouse operator in a deal worth an estimated 44 billion baht ($1.34 billion).

WHA said in a statement it had reached an agreement to buy a 22.53 percent stake in Hemaraj from its major shareholders at 4.50 baht per share. WHA will then make a tender offer to buy the remaining shares in Hemaraj at the same price.

Hemaraj shares closed at 4.44 baht on Friday.

WHA said its statement it planned to finance the acquisition by raise up to 8.8 billion baht via a rights issue, as well as arranging loans.

$1 = 32.7600 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.