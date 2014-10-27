Thai bourse halts trading in Hemaraj Land, WHA shares

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s stock exchange halted on Monday trading in shares of industrial estate developer Hemaraj Land and Development PCL and WHA Corp after the companies failed to clarify a news report about a possible acquisition.

A local newspaper reported on Monday that WHA was in talks to acquire a listed company with market value of about 50 billion baht ($1.5 billion).

The report sparked speculation that Hemaraj was the target, which helped push Hemaraj shares up more than 4 percent in early trade.

Hemaraj runs several big industrial estates, home to factories for companies including Ford Motor and General Motors, while WHA is market leader in the development of premium built-to-suit warehouses for lease. ($1 = 32.4100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)