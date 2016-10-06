FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unit of Thailand's Hemaraj to build $1 bln industrial zone in Vietnam
October 6, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Unit of Thailand's Hemaraj to build $1 bln industrial zone in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A venture between a subsidiary of Thailand's Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl and Vietnamese construction firm Cienco 4 have signed an agreement to build a $1 billion industrial zone in central Vietnam, the Vietnamese company said.

The venture, Hemaraj-Cienco 4 Co, signed the deal with the Nghe An provincial government on Wednesday, with construction to start in 2017 in seven phases for completion in 2038, Cienco 4 said in a statement posted on its website on the same day. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

