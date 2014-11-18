FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hemfosa buys properties valued at 3.3 bln SEK
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa buys properties valued at 3.3 bln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB

* Hemfosa Fastigheter acquires properties valued at SEK 3.3 billion as part of exchange transaction with Hemso

* As a feature of a strategic exchange transaction with the property company Hemsö, Hemfosa Fastigheter is to acquire 60 public properties in 11 towns in Sweden with an underlying property value of nearly SEK 3.3 billion.

* At the same time, Hemfosa is selling a site leasehold in Huddinge, with an underlying property value of slightly more than SEK 1.1 billion, to Hemsö Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.