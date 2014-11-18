BRIEF-Hemfosa buys properties valued at 3.3 bln SEK

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB

* Hemfosa Fastigheter acquires properties valued at SEK 3.3 billion as part of exchange transaction with Hemso

* As a feature of a strategic exchange transaction with the property company Hemsö, Hemfosa Fastigheter is to acquire 60 public properties in 11 towns in Sweden with an underlying property value of nearly SEK 3.3 billion.

* At the same time, Hemfosa is selling a site leasehold in Huddinge, with an underlying property value of slightly more than SEK 1.1 billion, to Hemsö Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)