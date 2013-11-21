BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy announces bought deal equity financing

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp : * Announces bought deal equity financing * Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million

units of Hemisphere at a price of $0.55per unit * Will use net proceeds from offering to accelerate capital program focused on

co’s jennercore area,newly acquired atlee buffaloplay * Entered into agreement with a syndicate of underwriters which agreed to

purchase on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units at $0.55/unit * Also offering 3.1 million common shares to be issued on a “cee flow-through”

basis at price of $0.65/cee flow-through share