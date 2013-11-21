FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy announces bought deal equity financing
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy announces bought deal equity financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp : * Announces bought deal equity financing * Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million

units of Hemisphere at a price of $0.55per unit * Will use net proceeds from offering to accelerate capital program focused on

co’s jennercore area,newly acquired atlee buffaloplay * Entered into agreement with a syndicate of underwriters which agreed to

purchase on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units at $0.55/unit * Also offering 3.1 million common shares to be issued on a “cee flow-through”

basis at price of $0.65/cee flow-through share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.