Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Energy Corp : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue rose 56 percent to C$3.2 million * Says achieved quarterly production rate of 461 boe/d with an 82% oil and ngl

weighting * Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 * Q3 earnings per share view C$0.01, revenue view C$3.0 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage