FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hemisphere GPS posts loss as US drought hurts sales
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 11:30 AM / in 5 years

Hemisphere GPS posts loss as US drought hurts sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hemisphere GPS Inc, which makes GPS systems for agriculture and marine markets, reported a quarterly loss on a severe drought in the United States, its biggest market.

Net loss was about $400,000, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $800,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company dropped 3 percent to $19.6 million, with U.S. sales falling 14 percent.

Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at 68 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.