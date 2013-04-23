Henan Shuanghui Q1 profit up 47 pct

Apr 23 (Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net income 758 514 Revenue 9,708 9,168 Note: The company has adjusted its year-ago revenue to 9,168 million yuan from 9,862 million yuan. It also adjusted its year-ago net income to 514 million yuan from 189 million yuan. For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)