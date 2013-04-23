FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henan Shuanghui Q1 profit up 47 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 23, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Henan Shuanghui Q1 profit up 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 23 (Reuters) - Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development
Co Ltd reported the following results for the period
from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated
otherwise):
    
                   Q1 2013     Q1 2012
    Net income         758         514
       Revenue       9,708       9,168
    Note: The company has adjusted its year-ago revenue to 9,168
million yuan from 9,862 million yuan. It also adjusted its
year-ago net income to 514 million yuan from 189 million yuan.
    For the full statement (in Chinese) please click:
    here

 (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
