FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henderson prepares to offload constructor John Laing -report
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

Henderson prepares to offload constructor John Laing -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group Plc is preparing to sell or float construction company John Laing, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Henderson, which acquired John Laing in 2006, was not available to comment on the matter.

Sky News said John Laing is expected to be offloaded next year, a sale process which will include the appointment of several investment banks. ()

Whether or not Henderson would float John Laing depends on market conditions, Sky said, citing people close to Henderson.

Sky News said John Laing specializes in running private finance initiative projects and has been involved in some of the UK’s biggest road and hospital developments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.