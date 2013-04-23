FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Henderson prepares to offload John Laing unit -report
April 23, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Henderson prepares to offload John Laing unit -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference describing John Laing as a construction company in headline and first paragraph)

April 22 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group Plc is preparing to float or sell specialist asset manager John Laing, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Henderson, which acquired John Laing in 2006, was not available to comment on the matter.

Sky News said John Laing is expected to be offloaded next year, a sale process which will include the appointment of several investment banks. (link.reuters.com/nyr57t)

Whether or not Henderson would float John Laing depends on market conditions, Sky said, citing people close to Henderson.

Sky News said John Laing specializes in running private finance initiative projects and has been involved in some of the UK’s biggest road and hospital developments. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

