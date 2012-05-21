Henderson plans expansion into Australia funds market

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Henderson Global Investors has appointed an industry veteran to build a fund management business in Australia, seeking to harness the benefits of the country’s resilient economic growth and rapidly expanding pensions system.

Rob Adams, former boss of the funds arm of Australian financial services group Challenger Limited, will be responsible for developing business strategy for Henderson’s new venture, the group said on Monday.

A source at the firm said Adams has a “blank sheet of paper” with a remit to decide whether the new venture will focus on retail or institutional clients, pursue joint ventures or launch new funds.

Australia, a major resources exporter, has managed to fend off much of the impact of the global slump that has afflicted other developed economies since the 2008 financial crisis, largely on account of demand for its raw materials from China.

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects the economy, which last year expanded by 2.3 percent, to grow by about 3 percent over 2012 and 2013, down from an earlier forecast of up to 3.5 percent in 2012, and up to 4 percent in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Australian pensions system is also seen as one of the most developed in the world with a system of compulsory contributions, ensuring a steady flow of funds into the investment industry.

Australia boasts the fastest growing pension market by assets increasing at a rate of 17 percent per year over the last decade, up to a total of around $1.3 trillion, according to a survey by consultant Towers Watson.

Henderson already has strong links to Australia and was owned for a spell until 2003 by AMP before the demerger of its Australasian and UK-based businesses.

Though its principal place of business is in London, Henderson’s shares are also listed in Sydney and its 41-year-old chief executive Andrew Formica is Australian.

“Henderson has an extensive history in Australia... It has long been part of our strategy to grow our global presence by building out into this key market,” Formica said.

Henderson is seeking to expand into other markets across the Asia Pacific region such as China and Japan.

Following Adams’ appointment, Henderson will be announcing additional hires “in due course”, the company said.