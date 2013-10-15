FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henderson recruits alumnus from UBS as new investment chief
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2013 / 11:40 AM / 4 years ago

Henderson recruits alumnus from UBS as new investment chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Anglo Australian asset manager Henderson Group has recruited a new investment chief, Rob Gambi, one of its own former senior managers who returns from UBS’s asset management arm.

Henderson said in a statement on Tuesday Gambi will join as Chief Investment Officer from UBS Global Asset Management where he ran $230 billion in funds as head of fixed income.

Gambi, 55, spent much of his career at Australian funds house AMP Asset Management which acquired Henderson in 1998 and first joined in Sydney in 1989.

He first moved to London in 1991 and was head of fixed income at the combined entity when he left after a cancer diagnosis in 2002.

A sabbatical followed successful treatment and he joined UBS in 2006.

AMP and Henderson demerged in 2003.

“His global knowledge is a critical attraction to us as we continue the development of our international businesses,” Henderson Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.