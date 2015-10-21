FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 21, 2015

MOVES-Henderson Global creates N.America property equities team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Henderson Global Investors, owned by Henderson Group Plc, has hired two executives from Brookfield Investment Management as part of its plans to create a dedicated North American property equities team.

The creation of the team is part of the firm’s plans to expand its global property equities team.

Henderson Global hired Bob Thomas to head the team. Thomas most recently was co-head of North American listed real estate at AMP Capital.

The two hires from Brookfield Investment are Greg Kuhl, who joins as a portfolio manager and Mike Engels, who joins as an analyst.

The trio will work with existing global fund managers Tim Gibson and Guy Barnard. The transition will take place on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
