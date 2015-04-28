FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henderson assets rise to 89.4 bln stg on record inflows
April 28, 2015

Henderson assets rise to 89.4 bln stg on record inflows

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc said on Tuesday its assets under management rose 10 percent to 89.4 billion pounds ($136.24 billion) in the three months to March.

The money manager received record quarterly net inflows of 3.6 billion pounds, including 2.9 billion pounds into retail funds.

The firm also said that it has agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in TH Real Estate to TIAA-CREF for 80 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6562 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

