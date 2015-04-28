FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Record inflows boost Henderson's assets to 89.4 bln stg
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Record inflows boost Henderson's assets to 89.4 bln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc said its assets under management rose by 10 percent to 89.4 billion pounds ($136.24 billion) in the three months to March, boosted by record inflows into its funds.

The money manager collected net inflows of 3.6 billion pounds, including 2.9 billion pounds into its retail funds. Performance and foreign exchange gains added about 4 billion pounds to its assets during the first quarter.

The merger of an Old Mutual property fund into Henderson’s UK Property fund in January also added 470 million of assets.

“Our first quarter flows were boosted by the announcement of European quantitative easing in January,” Andrew Formica, chief executive of Henderson said in a statement.

“Increased client demand for European assets has coincided with a sustained period of excellent investment performance from our core European products,” he added.

The firm also said that it has agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in TH Real Estate to TIAA-CREF for 80 million pounds. The transaction will complete in June. ($1 = 0.6562 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.