BRIEF-Henderson sees Q3 assets dip on market, FX losses

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Says assets under management of 81.5 bln stg, down from 82.1 bln at end June, with market weakness outweighing new business gains.

* Says net inflows of 1.3 bln stg, driven by strong performance in retail.

* Says investment performance remained strong, with 82 pct of funds outperforming over three years.

* Says acquisitions of Perennial Fixed Interest and Perennial Growth Management in Australia on track to close on Nov. 1.

* Says expects market conditions to remain challenging and regulatory oversight of asset managers to continue to intensify.

* Says flows remained strong in Q3 at 1.3 bln stg, but were more than offset by market and FX losses of 1.9 bln stg.

* Says net flows into UK retail ranges remained consistent with previous quarters at 400 mln stg.

* Says institutional flows are expected to be negative in Q4, driven by planned roll-off of private equity assets of around 420 mln stg and a net negative short-term pipeline. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)