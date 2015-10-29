FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Henderson sees Q3 assets dip on market, FX losses
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 7:11 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Henderson sees Q3 assets dip on market, FX losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Says assets under management of 81.5 bln stg, down from 82.1 bln at end June, with market weakness outweighing new business gains.

* Says net inflows of 1.3 bln stg, driven by strong performance in retail.

* Says investment performance remained strong, with 82 pct of funds outperforming over three years.

* Says acquisitions of Perennial Fixed Interest and Perennial Growth Management in Australia on track to close on Nov. 1.

* Says expects market conditions to remain challenging and regulatory oversight of asset managers to continue to intensify.

* Says flows remained strong in Q3 at 1.3 bln stg, but were more than offset by market and FX losses of 1.9 bln stg.

* Says net flows into UK retail ranges remained consistent with previous quarters at 400 mln stg.

* Says institutional flows are expected to be negative in Q4, driven by planned roll-off of private equity assets of around 420 mln stg and a net negative short-term pipeline. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.