April 27, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Henderson assets rise in Q1, boosted by currency gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British fund manager Henderson Group posted a small increase in total assets during a volatile first quarter of 2016, helped by the weak pound and a rise in investments from U.S. retail clients, it said on Wednesday.

Assets under management for the group at the end of March stood at 92.7 billion pounds ($134.93 billion), up from 92.0 billion at the end of the prior quarter, with net inflows of 100 million pounds into its retail mutual funds.

Currency gains of 1.4 billion pounds as the dollar, Australian dollar and euro all strengthened against the pound offset market losses and 800 million pounds of outflows from institutional clients, it said in a statement.

“Volatile markets saw our clients temper their investment decisions over the quarter,” said Andrew Formica, Chief Executive, although “retail flows improved as the quarter progressed and... our institutional pipeline remains healthy.”

“Henderson continued to benefit from diversification by geography and investment style, with flows strongest in US Retail, and good investment performance as well as client demand in absolute return and income-focused strategies,” he added. ($1 = 0.6870 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

