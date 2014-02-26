Henderson retail clients drive return to positive flow of new money

* Underlying pre-tax profit 190 mln stg

* Final dividend 5.85 pence

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fund manager Henderson Group attributed an 14 percent increase in the assets it manages for clients to a strategy refocusing the business on retail clients.

Total assets under management were 75.2 billion pounds at the end of 2013, the company said in an earnings statement on Wednesday, up from 65.6 billion pounds and buoyed by a 2.5 billion pounds net inflow from retail clients.

The company added 82 percent of its funds are outperforming benchmarks.

“I am delighted to report a return to positive net inflows from our clients. This was driven by our retail fund ranges,” Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.