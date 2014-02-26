FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henderson retail clients drive return to positive flow of new money
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Henderson retail clients drive return to positive flow of new money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Underlying pre-tax profit 190 mln stg

* Final dividend 5.85 pence

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fund manager Henderson Group attributed an 14 percent increase in the assets it manages for clients to a strategy refocusing the business on retail clients.

Total assets under management were 75.2 billion pounds at the end of 2013, the company said in an earnings statement on Wednesday, up from 65.6 billion pounds and buoyed by a 2.5 billion pounds net inflow from retail clients.

The company added 82 percent of its funds are outperforming benchmarks.

“I am delighted to report a return to positive net inflows from our clients. This was driven by our retail fund ranges,” Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.