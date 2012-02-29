UPDATE 1-Henderson 2011 profit lifted by Gartmore

* Net outflows 6.4 billion stg in 2011

* AUM up 4 pct to 64.3 bln stg

* Underlying pretax profit up 58 pct, operating margin 36.3 pct

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - British-Australian fund manager Henderson Group L saw earnings lifted by nine months of contributions from former rival Gartmore, acquired last year, offsetting clients withdrawing funds as the Euro zone crisis hit sentiment.

Underlying pre-tax profits were up 58 percent to 159.2 million pounds as Gartmore’s boost and broader corporate cost controls helped lift the operating margin to 36.3 percent, Henderson said in its earnings statement for 2011.

The absorption of Gartmore also helped boost management fees by 28 percent to 360.5 million pounds and transaction fees were up 39 percent to 51.1 million pounds.

Meanwhile, the firm’s hedge funds contributed a 52 percent lift in performance fees to 65.2 million pounds.

Total assets managed by the firm stood at 64.3 billion pounds, including 15.7 billion pounds added via the Gartmore merger.

But the group suffered net outflows of funds during the year amounting to 6.4 billion pounds as investor sentiment was brought low by the Euro zone debt crisis in the second half of 2011.

Henderson shares closed on Tuesday at 128.3 pence.