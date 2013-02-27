FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Henderson profits fall on lower performance fees
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Henderson profits fall on lower performance fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Operating margin 36 pct vs 36.3 pct in 2011

* Assets under management 65.7 bln stg

* Final dividend 5.05 pence

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Anglo Australian fund manager Henderson Group said its underlying pre tax profits for 2012 were 8 percent lower than the year before on account of falling performance and transaction fees.

Henderson said it had partly offset the drop in underlying pretax profits to 146.5 million pounds ($221.69 million) by lowering its wage bill and curbing its running costs.

Performance fees, a cut of the returns delivered on its clients’ money, were down 48 percent, Henderson said, with the falls concentrated in its absolute return funds and European open-ended range.

Clients withdrew more money than they put in during 2012, Henderson, with net fund outflows of 3.9 billion pounds reflecting investor nerves in the face of volatile markets.

“Political and economic uncertainty and the resultant market volatility during 2012 created a challenging sales environment for Henderson,” Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.

But investment performance by the group’s funds was robust with 73 percent of Henderson’s funds outperforming their benchmarks over one year, and 69 percent over three years.

The board is recommending a final dividend of 5.05 pence, bringing the total for 2012 to 7.15 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.