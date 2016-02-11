BRIEF-Henderson sees record FY net inflows of 8.5 bln stg

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Final dividend 7.2 pence per share

* Says record net inflows for year of 8.5 bln stg (2014: 7.1 bln stg)

* Says strong investment performance: with 81 pct of funds outperforming relevant metrics over three years as at end-December, 2015

* Total dividend 10.3 pence per share

* Says assets under management (AuM) at end-December 2015 up 13 pct to 92 bln stg (31 december 2014: 81.2 bln stg)

* Says underlying profit before tax from continuing operations of 220 mln stg, up 17 pct (2014: £187.8m)

* Says capital above regulatory requirement of around 100 mln without recourse to waiver from consolidated supervision

* Says net new money growth from continuing operations of 11 pct, driven by retail flows well ahead of industry peers

* Says first few weeks of 2016 have been challenging for investors and our clients, with a wide range of economic and geo-political risks weighing on markets. We will review our short term plans if difficult market conditions persist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)