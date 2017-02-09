BRIEF-Avenir Corp reports 5.25 pct stake in Internap Corp as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing
* Avenir Corporation reports 5.25 percent stake in Internap Corp as of February 9, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kY16iu] Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Henderson said the weakening demand was the result of a broad pullback from European assets from retail clients, although added that demand from institutional investors had improved "significantly" during the year to end-December.
Underlying profit before tax during the period was 212.7 million pounds, it said in a statement, down from 220 million pounds a year earlier.
Henderson said its planned $6 billion purchase of rival U.S. asset manager Janus Capital was on track to complete by end-May and it planned to pay a final dividend of 7.30 pence a share, for a total dividend of 10.5 pence. ($1 = 0.7991 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement)
* Valiant Capital Management L.P. reports a 13.6 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kRfyGc) Further company coverage: