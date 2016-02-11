FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henderson says retail clients drove record FY net inflows
February 11, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Henderson says retail clients drove record FY net inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British fund manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a record level of full-year net asset inflows, fuelled by strong demand from retail clients against a backdrop of volatile global markets.

The firm, whose funds invest in stocks, bonds and alternatives across the globe, said it took in 8.5 billion pounds ($12.35 billion) in the year to end-December, up from 7.1 billion pounds a year earlier.

Demand was particularly strong from retail investors, it said in a statement, attracted by a good performance across many of its funds. Total firm assets by year-end were up 13 percent to 92 billion pounds, it said.

“Strong investment performance led to another year of record-breaking inflows of client money... This represents net new money growth of 11 percent, well ahead of the industry growth rate of 2 percent,” Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.

Trade since the start of the year had been “challenging”, however, and the firm would reassess its short-term plans if difficult market conditions persisted.

The strong demand for its funds helped underlying pretax profit rise 17 percent to 220 million pounds, and underpinned a final dividend of 7.2 pence per share, taking the total dividend to 10.3 pence per share. ($1 = 0.6880 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

