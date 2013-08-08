FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henderson assets rise as net outflows beat forecasts
August 8, 2013 / 6:07 AM / in 4 years

Henderson assets rise as net outflows beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager Henderson Group saw assets rise 3 percent in the first half of the year, helped by gains in financial markets and and lower-than-forecast client outflows.

Assets under management rose to 67.9 billion pounds ($105 billion) at the end of June, despite 1.45 billion pounds of client withdrawals. This was below the 2 billion pounds of outflows forecast by RBC Capital Markets.

While institutional clients continued to pull out money, retail investors put a net 587 million pounds into Henderson’s funds during the first half.

“I am pleased with the momentum in the business, the record profits year to date, our strong cash generation and sound balance sheet, all of which allow us to face the future with renewed confidence,” said Chief Executive Andrew Formica.

