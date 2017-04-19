Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Asset manager Henderson Group on Wednesday posted a 2.1 percent first-quarter rise in assets under management as market and currency gains more than offset outflows from both retail and institutional clients from its funds.

Total assets at the end of March were 103.1 billion pounds, up from 101 billion pounds in the prior quarter, it said in a statement, with its retail funds seeing net outflows of 1.4 billion pounds and institutional 400 million pounds.

The company said it had made "substantial progress" in its planned merger with U.S. peer Janus Capital Group, as it announced plans to pay a extraordinary dividend of 1.85 pence per share to Henderson investors. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)