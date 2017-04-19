FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 19, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 4 months ago

Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Asset manager Henderson Group on Wednesday posted a 2.1 percent first-quarter rise in assets under management as market and currency gains more than offset outflows from both retail and institutional clients from its funds.

Total assets at the end of March were 103.1 billion pounds, up from 101 billion pounds in the prior quarter, it said in a statement, with its retail funds seeing net outflows of 1.4 billion pounds and institutional 400 million pounds.

The company said it had made "substantial progress" in its planned merger with U.S. peer Janus Capital Group, as it announced plans to pay a extraordinary dividend of 1.85 pence per share to Henderson investors. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.