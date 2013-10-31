FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henderson assets lifted by improving investor sentiment
October 31, 2013 / 7:18 AM / 4 years ago

Henderson assets lifted by improving investor sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group reported 1.2 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) of net new money in the three months to the end of September, helped by improving investor confidence.

In a trading statement on Thursday, Henderson said the inflows, as well as positive investment performance, helped lift assets under management by 4.3 percent to 70.8 billion pounds.

Andrew Formica, Henderson’s chief executive, said each one of the geographies where it does business saw “substantial increases in net flows” during the quarter, and positive flows outweighed client withdrawals in equities for the first quarter since the start of 2011.

