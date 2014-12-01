MOVES-Henderson Global names James Bowers global head of product and distribution services

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Henderson Global Investors, an asset manager owned by Henderson Group Plc, promoted James Bowers to global head of product and distribution services.

Bowers will report to Phil Wagstaff, global head of distribution, Henderson Global said.

Ian Dyble was appointed to take over Bowers’ previous position of head of product development. Dyble will report to Bowers.

Dyble was previously head of product development and chief operating officer at Cazenove Capital Management. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)