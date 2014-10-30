FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Henderson assets up 2.5 pct to 76.6 billion pounds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Henderson assets up 2.5 pct to 76.6 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Assets under management (“aum”) up 2.5 percent to 76.6 billion pounds on 30 September 2014.

* Net inflows of 1.4 billion pounds, driven by continued momentum in uk retail, positive european retail and global institutional flows.

* Investment performance remained strong, with 71 percent of funds outperforming over one year and 83 percent over three years.

* Says current markets are proving challenging, as investors seek safety in cash and lower risk products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.