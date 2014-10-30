BRIEF-Henderson assets up 2.5 pct to 76.6 billion pounds

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc

* Assets under management (“aum”) up 2.5 percent to 76.6 billion pounds on 30 September 2014.

* Net inflows of 1.4 billion pounds, driven by continued momentum in uk retail, positive european retail and global institutional flows.

* Investment performance remained strong, with 71 percent of funds outperforming over one year and 83 percent over three years.

* Says current markets are proving challenging, as investors seek safety in cash and lower risk products.