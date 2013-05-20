FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese diaper maker Hengan launches $550 mln convertible bond-IFR
May 20, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

Chinese diaper maker Hengan launches $550 mln convertible bond-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - Hengan International Group , a Chinese diaper and sanitary napkin maker, plans to raise up to $550 million from an issue of five-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Monday.

Initial yield guidance for the offer of zero-coupon bonds was 1.5 percent to 2 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The offering could rise to about $800 million, if an option to meet additional demand is exercised.

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were hired as joint global coordinators of the deal, with HSBC and UBS also acting as bookrunners, IFR reported.

